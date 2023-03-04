Oregon 73, Stanford 68

Angel 6-8 3-4 18, Ingram 4-11 3-4 11, S.Jones 7-12 0-0 18, Raynaud 4-9 2-2 10, O'Connell 2-6 0-0 5, M.Jones 2-6 0-2 5, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 1-2 1, Keefe 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 25-54 9-16 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title