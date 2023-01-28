Oklahoma's Robertson sets D-I mark for 3s in loss to Iowa St

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 32 points to lead No. 18 Iowa State to an 86-78 win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday, overshadowing the Sooners' Taylor Robertson becoming the Division I leader in 3-pointers.

Robertson's first basket of the game, at 4:18 of the first quarter, moved her past Kelsey Mitchell, who had 497 3s when she finished at Ohio State in 2018. Taylor had 500 3s by the end of the first quarter and finished 6-of-8 behind the arc and scored 25 points. Robertson set the record in 137 games; two fewer than Mitchell. Robertson’s last game without a 3 came on Feb. 9, 2021 against Iowa State.