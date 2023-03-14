Oklahoma City 121, Brooklyn 107

Finney-Smith 2-8 0-0 5, Johnson 7-13 6-8 23, Claxton 4-7 4-9 12, Bridges 11-23 9-11 34, Dinwiddie 5-16 6-6 16, O'Neale 2-4 0-0 6, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Curry 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-82 25-34 107.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title