Northwestern St. 81, Incarnate Word 64

Dennis 1-3 0-0 2, Payne 4-6 3-6 11, Cisse 8-17 0-0 18, Miller 4-14 0-1 9, Swaby 2-7 2-2 6, Krause 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 1-5 2-2 4, Griscti 4-7 0-0 12, Hayman 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 24-63 9-13 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title