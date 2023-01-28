Northwestern St. 80, Lamar 65

Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Bulajic 5-8 2-2 12, Calmese 8-14 3-6 20, Pennebaker 1-2 0-0 2, Pryor 3-9 2-2 9, Buckley 1-4 2-2 4, Thirdkill 2-6 3-6 7, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 14-20 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title