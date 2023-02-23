Northwestern St. 71, Incarnate Word 66

J.Black 1-2 2-2 4, Enmanuel 1-2 0-0 2, Hampton 4-6 3-6 11, Haney 5-8 1-1 14, Sharp 7-16 2-4 16, Garrett 2-9 1-2 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Prim 4-5 1-2 9, Wilmore 2-2 0-1 4, McDonald 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 11-19 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title