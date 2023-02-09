North Texas 82, UAB 79, 2OT

Buffen 3-5 0-1 7, Jemison 4-10 2-2 10, Gaines 5-8 0-0 12, Lovan 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 8-20 0-1 20, L.Brewer 3-7 2-2 10, Toney 2-5 0-0 5, T.Brewer 4-6 1-2 11, Davis 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 31-67 5-10 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title