North Texas 80, UTEP 72, OT

Ousmane 3-4 3-4 9, Eady 1-3 3-4 5, Huntsberry 7-11 2-2 19, Perry 4-12 8-9 20, Scott 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 5-7 0-1 11, Stone 4-5 0-0 10, Sissoko 2-4 1-1 5, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 18-23 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title