North Texas 75, Sam Houston St. 55

Ezeagu 1-5 1-2 3, Huefner 1-9 1-1 3, Grant 5-13 1-2 14, May 4-6 0-4 8, Powers 2-8 0-0 5, Nicholas 3-5 0-0 6, Scroggins 3-5 1-2 7, Wilkerson 2-4 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 1-1 0-0 3, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 4-11 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title