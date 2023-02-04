North Texas 74, Rice 64

Ousmane 7-13 3-4 17, Eady 0-2 0-0 0, Huntsberry 6-13 7-9 21, Perry 3-7 3-4 9, Scott 4-4 2-5 12, R.Jones 4-7 3-4 13, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 18-26 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title