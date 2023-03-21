North Texas 65, Oklahoma St. 59, OT

Sissoko 6-9 0-0 12, Huntsberry 4-16 1-1 11, Jones 2-8 1-2 6, Perry 7-21 6-6 23, Scott 2-6 2-2 8, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 2-5 0-0 5, Eady 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 10-11 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title