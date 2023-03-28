North Texas 56, Wisconsin 54

Crowl 5-9 0-1 10, Wahl 5-8 2-5 12, Essegian 4-10 2-2 12, Hepburn 5-13 0-0 15, Klesmit 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 0-5 0-0 0, Lindsey 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 21-56 4-8 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title