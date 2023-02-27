No. 9 UConn 60, Xavier 51

Prenger 4-7 0-0 8, Calhoun 3-3 0-0 6, Harris 1-8 2-2 4, Scarlett 2-9 2-2 8, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Addie 3-4 0-0 6, Azkue 0-0 0-0 0, Ovalle 4-10 0-0 9, Harkey 1-2 0-0 2, Woods 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 22-56 4-4 51
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title