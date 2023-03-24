No. 9 Gonzaga 79, No. 7 UCLA 76

Timme 16-24 3-6 36, Watson 3-6 1-3 8, Bolton 0-1 0-0 0, Hickman 0-4 0-0 0, Strawther 5-15 3-5 16, Smith 6-11 1-2 14, Sallis 2-3 1-1 5, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 9-17 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title