No. 8 Texas 72, Iowa St. 54

Kunc 1-5 0-0 2, Osunniyi 5-7 2-3 12, Holmes 2-8 5-6 9, Kalscheur 3-14 1-2 10, Lipsey 3-5 2-2 8, T.King 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 3-4 0-0 6, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 10-13 54.

TEXAS (22-6)

Allen 3-6 0-1 6, Disu 1-6 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Carr 5-9 0-0 13, Hunter 5-9 2-2 15, Cunningham 3-4 1-1 8, Bishop 1-4 1-5 3, Rice 5-12 2-2 15, Morris 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 27-57 6-11 72.

Halftime_Texas 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 4-19 (Kalscheur 3-11, T.King 1-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Holmes 0-2, Kunc 0-4), Texas 12-28 (Carr 3-5, Hunter 3-5, Rice 3-8, Morris 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Allen 0-1, Bishop 0-1, Disu 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa St. 24 (Holmes 7), Texas 28 (Allen 8). Assists_Iowa St. 8 (Holmes, Lipsey 3), Texas 18 (Carr 5). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 14, Texas 16. A_11,313 (15,000).

