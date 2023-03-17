No. 7 UCLA 86, UNC-Asheville 53

McMullen 3-7 2-4 8, Pember 4-8 4-4 13, Abee 1-6 0-0 3, Burgess 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 5-12 0-0 11, Caldwell 3-8 3-4 11, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Stephney 0-1 0-0 0, Sylla 1-1 0-1 2, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrelcik 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 9-13 53.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title