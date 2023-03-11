No. 7 Texas 76, No. 3 Kansas 56

Disu 7-9 4-4 18, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Carr 8-15 0-1 17, Hunter 0-8 2-2 2, S.Rice 7-12 3-3 17, Cunningham 3-7 0-0 8, Bishop 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 3-5 1-2 8, Anamekwe 0-0 0-0 0, Bott 0-0 0-0 0, Perryman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 10-12 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title