No. 6 UConn 60, No. 14 Villanova 51

Edwards 5-16 3-4 13, Juhasz 5-7 4-8 14, Griffin 2-4 1-2 5, Lopez-Senechal 6-12 7-8 22, Muhl 0-2 0-0 0, Ducharme 2-6 2-4 6, Totals 20-47 17-26 60
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title