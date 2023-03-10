No. 6 Marquette 70, No. 11 UConn 68

Karaban 4-5 0-0 10, Sanogo 8-12 3-4 19, Hawkins 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson 1-2 0-2 2, Newton 2-10 3-5 7, Alleyne 4-8 0-0 10, Calcaterra 3-8 0-0 8, Clingan 2-3 3-4 7, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-15 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title