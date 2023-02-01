No. 5 UConn 64, Providence 54

Edwards 2-7 0-0 4, Juhasz 8-12 1-2 19, Griffin 6-10 0-0 13, Lopez-Senechal 5-13 2-2 13, Muhl 6-9 0-0 14, Patterson 0-1 1-2 1, Bettencourt 0-1 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 4-6 64
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title