No. 5 Texas 94, West Virginia 60

Bell 1-2 4-6 6, Matthews 5-9 1-4 13, T.Mitchell 1-3 2-2 4, Ke.Johnson 1-7 3-5 5, Stevenson 1-7 0-0 3, Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Okonkwo 1-4 0-0 2, Toussaint 0-4 4-4 4, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Wague 1-2 2-3 4, Suemnick 3-5 0-0 7, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-54 16-24 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title