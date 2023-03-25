No. 5 Texas 83, No. 13 Xavier 71

J.Hunter 1-3 1-2 3, J.Nunge 6-19 2-4 15, Boum 4-11 4-4 12, Jones 7-15 0-0 15, Kunkel 8-10 0-0 21, Claude 1-4 1-2 3, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Craft 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 8-12 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title