No. 4 UConn 67, Georgetown 59

Edwards 4-8 5-6 13, Juhasz 7-13 4-6 18, Griffin 5-11 8-8 18, Lopez-Senechal 2-10 1-1 5, Muhl 3-6 1-2 10, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 22-50 19-23 67
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title