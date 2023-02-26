No. 4 UCLA 60, Colorado 56

Bona 2-2 4-6 8, Bailey 4-8 3-4 11, Campbell 5-12 3-4 14, Clark 3-11 2-2 8, Jaquez 7-14 3-4 17, Singleton 0-1 0-0 0, McClendon 1-2 0-0 2, Etienne 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-1 0-2 0, Nwuba 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 15-22 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title