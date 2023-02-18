No. 3 Stanford 50, No. 25 Southern Cal 47

Adika 4-10 2-2 13, Sissoko 3-15 2-2 9, Akunwafo 0-1 1-2 1, Littleton 4-20 6-6 15, Williams 3-11 0-0 9, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Bigby 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 14-63 11-12 47
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title