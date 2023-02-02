No. 3 Houston 70, Wichita St. 61

Roberts 4-5 2-3 10, J.Walker 6-15 0-0 15, Mark 4-7 2-2 12, Sasser 4-12 6-6 15, Shead 5-11 3-4 13, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Arceneaux 1-3 0-0 3, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-15 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title