No. 24 Texas A&M 67, No. 2 Alabama 61

Clowney 5-9 0-0 11, Miller 7-23 3-3 19, Bediako 2-3 2-2 6, Bradley 1-1 0-0 3, Sears 1-7 2-2 5, Jah.Quinerly 5-11 0-0 12, Griffen 0-6 2-2 2, Pringle 1-1 0-0 2, Burnett 0-3 0-0 0, Welch 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-65 10-11 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title