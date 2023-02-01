No. 24 Texas 69, West Virginia 56

Gaston 3-8 2-2 8, Faye 1-1 2-2 4, Gonzales 4-9 1-2 11, Harmon 5-16 4-7 14, Morris 7-17 1-4 17, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Muhammad 0-1 3-4 3, Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 13-21 69
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title