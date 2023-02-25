No. 21 Colorado 95, California 69

Tuitele 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 7-18 11-11 26, Martin 4-9 2-2 12, McIntosh 2-7 2-2 6, Ortiz 2-5 2-2 7, Langarita 0-2 2-4 2, Onyiah 3-3 0-2 6, Heide 2-3 0-0 4, Bonner 1-2 0-0 2, Mastrov 0-1 0-0 0, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 19-23 69
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title