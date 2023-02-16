No. 20 Gonzaga 69, Pacific 58

Ennis 2-5 0-0 4, Elliott 2-8 0-1 4, Ashby 4-16 2-2 12, Deaton 4-6 1-2 9, Smith 5-10 2-3 13, Holmberg 2-5 2-2 7, Schweizer 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-5 0-0 3, James 3-12 0-0 6, Totals 23-68 7-10 58
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title