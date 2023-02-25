No. 18 UConn 95, St. John's 86

Karaban 1-5 0-0 2, Sanogo 5-9 8-10 18, Hawkins 6-18 4-4 20, Jackson 5-6 4-5 15, Newton 2-7 3-6 8, Alleyne 3-6 2-2 8, Calcaterra 4-6 4-4 15, Clingan 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 30-64 26-33 95.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title