No. 18 Gonzaga 58, BYU 51

Ejim 8-11 3-5 19, Hollingsworth 0-2 2-2 2, Maxwell 2-10 4-4 8, Kaylynne Truong 1-6 5-7 7, Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Little 0-0 1-2 1, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Kayleigh Truong 3-11 0-0 7, Huijbens 2-3 1-1 5, Totals 20-55 16-21 58

BYU (14-14)

Calvert 6-8 3-3 17, Gustin 4-7 0-4 8, Falatea 2-11 2-2 7, Mackey-Williams 4-12 2-2 11, Smiler 1-7 2-2 4, Bubakar 1-4 0-0 2, Barcello 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 19-51 9-13 51

Gonzaga 12 15 11 20 58
BYU 12 19 4 16 51

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 2-15 (Hollingsworth 0-2, Maxwell 0-4, Kayly.Truong 0-2, Williams 1-4, Kayle.Truong 1-3), BYU 4-22 (Calvert 2-3, Falatea 1-5, Mackey-Williams 1-6, Smiler 0-5, Bubakar 0-2, Barcello 0-1). Assists_Gonzaga 8 (Ejim 2, Kayle.Truong 2), BYU 11 (Falatea 4). Fouled Out_BYU Mackey-Williams. Rebounds_Gonzaga 39 (Ejim 10), BYU 32 (Gustin 13). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 18, BYU 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,994.

