No. 18 Gonzaga 58, BYU 51

Ejim 8-11 3-5 19, Hollingsworth 0-2 2-2 2, Maxwell 2-10 4-4 8, Kaylynne Truong 1-6 5-7 7, Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Little 0-0 1-2 1, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Kayleigh Truong 3-11 0-0 7, Huijbens 2-3 1-1 5, Totals 20-55 16-21 58
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title