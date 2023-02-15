No. 15 Oklahoma 84, Texas Tech 57

Ferrell 3-7 0-0 7, Gerlich 4-9 2-4 10, Freelon 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 4-18 2-2 12, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 2-4 3-6 7, Chevalier 0-0 2-2 2, Maupin 6-12 3-7 15, McKinney 0-2 0-0 0, Shavers 1-3 0-0 2, Ukkonen 0-0 2-2 2, Wenger 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 14-23 57
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title