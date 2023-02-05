No. 14 UCLA 82, Arizona St. 63

Mokwuah 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-2 1-2 1, Hunt 6-14 4-6 18, Simmons 4-12 2-4 10, Skinner 10-19 2-5 28, Newman 1-2 0-0 2, Greenslade 1-5 0-0 2, Erikstrup 1-5 0-1 2, Sousa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 9-18 63
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title