No. 14 Oklahoma 77, TCU 76

Cravens 2-6 2-4 6, Bradley 1-4 1-2 4, Fisher 4-10 0-0 9, Manumaleuga 5-16 3-3 15, Taiwo 4-10 0-0 11, Ibeh 10-13 4-6 24, Morris 0-0 1-2 1, Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 2-5 0-0 4, White 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 29-65 11-17 76
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title