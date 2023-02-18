No. 13 Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 88

Timme 15-20 4-6 34, Watson 4-6 1-4 9, Bolton 4-6 2-3 12, Hickman 1-3 2-2 5, Strawther 10-18 5-7 28, Sallis 1-5 2-2 4, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Gregg 0-2 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-65 16-24 97.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title