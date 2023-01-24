No. 11 TCU 79, Oklahoma 52

J.Groves 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 3-6 2-2 8, T.Groves 1-2 0-0 2, Sherfield 2-11 0-0 5, Uzan 1-10 0-0 2, Cortes 2-5 0-1 5, Noland 4-6 1-1 11, Godwin 4-8 1-1 9, Oweh 1-6 1-2 3, Schroder 1-3 2-3 4, Bamisile 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 7-10 52.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title