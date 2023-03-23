No. 10 UConn 88, Arkansas 65

K.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Black 5-12 9-11 20, Council 4-12 8-9 17, Davis 1-10 0-0 3, Smith 4-9 1-1 11, Walsh 1-5 0-1 2, Makhi.Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 2-2 1-3 5, Ford 0-1 1-2 1, Pinion 0-2 0-0 0, Dunning 2-3 0-0 4, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Arbogast 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 20-27 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title