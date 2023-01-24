No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma St. 75

Boone 8-9 2-2 18, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Newton 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 4-10 1-4 11, Wright 6-16 2-3 18, Harris 2-4 3-3 8, Asberry 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 0-2 4-4 4, Williams 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 26-61 15-20 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title