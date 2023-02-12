No. 10 Notre Dame 73, Syracuse 64

Lewis 6-12 2-3 14, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Fair 8-18 3-4 22, Rice 1-4 1-2 3, Woolley 6-11 2-2 17, Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Hyman 1-8 2-2 4, Perkins 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 24-61 10-13 64
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title