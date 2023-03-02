No. 1 Houston 83, Wichita St. 66

Pohto 5-7 2-8 12, Rojas 0-0 8-10 8, Bell 3-3 0-0 8, Pierre 7-13 0-0 16, Porter 7-10 2-3 17, Flanagan 0-1 0-0 0, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Ricks 1-2 0-0 3, Abidde 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-37 12-21 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title