No. 1 Houston 67, Memphis 65

Roberts 0-0 1-2 1, J.Walker 4-8 0-1 10, Mark 6-10 2-2 16, Sasser 4-12 2-3 13, Shead 6-16 2-3 16, Sharp 2-4 0-0 5, Chaney 2-3 0-0 4, Arceneaux 1-1 0-1 2, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 7-12 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title