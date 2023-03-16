No. 1 Alabama 96, Texas A&M-CC 75

Keys 2-8 0-0 4, Mushila 6-17 3-4 16, Fryer 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-11 2-2 4, Tennyson 8-21 2-3 20, Dease 4-9 4-4 14, Williams 3-6 3-3 11, Grandberry 1-1 2-2 4, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-75 16-18 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title