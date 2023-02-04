Nicholls 92, Houston Christian 91

Littles 4-7 0-0 8, Nelson 10-15 2-2 23, Huffman 3-13 0-0 7, Spencer 5-9 5-6 17, Terrell 3-4 0-0 9, Amir-Paul 4-8 3-4 11, Jones 5-13 0-0 11, Del Cadia 3-4 0-1 6, White 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, Blanchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 10-13 92.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title