Nicholls 64, Lamar 60

Anderson 2-10 0-0 6, Thirdkill 4-5 4-4 12, Yamanouchi-Williams 1-4 6-6 8, Calmese 8-16 2-2 19, Pryor 2-8 0-0 5, Pennebaker 2-5 1-2 7, Gordon 0-4 0-0 0, Buckley 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-55 13-14 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title