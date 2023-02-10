Niagara 79, Quinnipiac 73, OT

Nweke 6-13 0-2 13, Otieno 3-6 0-0 6, Balanc 2-6 3-3 7, Jones 1-12 2-2 4, Kortright 10-25 2-6 25, Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Chenery 2-4 1-2 6, Riggins 1-4 0-3 2, Reyes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-77 8-18 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title