Niagara 76, Fairfield 68

Cook 2-3 2-3 6, Jeanne-Rose 6-10 4-6 17, Willis 3-4 0-0 7, Fields 1-8 0-0 3, Leach 2-7 3-4 8, Long 6-10 2-2 17, Wojcik 3-7 0-0 7, Crisler 0-2 0-0 0, Johns 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-53 11-15 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title