Niagara 76, Canisius 73

J.Fritz 4-6 2-4 11, Maslennikov 4-7 0-0 8, Dinkins 4-10 0-0 8, Henderson 4-9 4-5 15, Staveskie 5-11 0-0 11, Long 1-6 2-3 4, Uijtendaal 5-8 0-0 14, Moultrie 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 8-12 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title