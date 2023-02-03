Skip to main content
Niagara 76, Canisius 73

J.Fritz 4-6 2-4 11, Maslennikov 4-7 0-0 8, Dinkins 4-10 0-0 8, Henderson 4-9 4-5 15, Staveskie 5-11 0-0 11, Long 1-6 2-3 4, Uijtendaal 5-8 0-0 14, Moultrie 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 8-12 73.

NIAGARA (12-9)

Gray 9-17 5-7 27, Iorio 1-4 4-4 6, Bayless 1-4 0-0 2, D.Mitchell 1-4 2-2 4, Thomasson 8-15 3-5 23, Erving 0-0 2-2 2, Moore 2-5 0-0 6, Obioha 2-2 0-1 4, Kasperzyk 0-6 0-0 0, Kiner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 16-21 76.

Halftime_Canisius 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 9-26 (Uijtendaal 4-6, Henderson 3-6, J.Fritz 1-1, Staveskie 1-5, Long 0-1, Dinkins 0-2, Maslennikov 0-2, Moultrie 0-3), Niagara 10-24 (Thomasson 4-6, Gray 4-9, Moore 2-4, Bayless 0-1, Iorio 0-1, Kasperzyk 0-1, Kiner 0-1, D.Mitchell 0-1). Rebounds_Canisius 33 (J.Fritz 9), Niagara 35 (Gray 6). Assists_Canisius 15 (J.Fritz 6), Niagara 12 (Thomasson 5). Total Fouls_Canisius 18, Niagara 13. A_1,564 (2,400).

