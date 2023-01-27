Skip to main content
Niagara 68, Manhattan 62

Padgett 1-5 0-0 3, Roberts 7-12 0-0 14, Brennen 1-3 1-2 4, Nelson 6-13 3-4 16, Watson 2-5 4-5 9, Stewart 1-4 1-2 3, Hayun 2-4 0-1 5, Jewell 2-3 2-2 6, Cisse 0-1 2-2 2, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 13-18 62.

NIAGARA (11-9)

Gray 3-5 0-2 7, Iorio 3-5 3-3 9, Bayless 3-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 3-4 1-2 8, Thomasson 7-13 3-4 19, Kasperzyk 2-3 4-6 10, Erving 2-4 0-0 5, Kiner 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-44 11-17 68.

Halftime_Niagara 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 5-16 (Hayun 1-2, Brennen 1-3, Padgett 1-3, Watson 1-3, Nelson 1-4, Jewell 0-1), Niagara 7-15 (Kasperzyk 2-2, Thomasson 2-4, Mitchell 1-1, Gray 1-2, Erving 1-3, Moore 0-3). Rebounds_Manhattan 22 (Brennen 6), Niagara 29 (Iorio 8). Assists_Manhattan 13 (Nelson 7), Niagara 13 (Gray 5). Total Fouls_Manhattan 17, Niagara 17. A_954 (2,400).

