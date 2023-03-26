New Orleans 131, L.A. Clippers 110

Ingram 12-22 5-5 32, Murphy III 11-14 0-0 32, Valanciunas 8-18 0-0 17, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, McCollum 8-15 2-2 21, Marshall 3-7 1-2 8, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 5-10 0-0 13. Totals 51-96 8-9 131.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title